BUREWALA/FAISALABAD /TOBA TEK SINGH/ MULTAN - Nine more cases of dengue in Burewala and two in Toba Tek Singh have surfaced amidst tall claims of district administrations that solid measures were being taken to quell the disease across the province.

In Burewala, nine dengue patients were admitted to DHQ Hospital Vehari who were infected by dengue virus in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. The hospital sources, however, claimed that five of the patients were discharged after medical treatment. Four dengue patients are still under treatment at the DHQ hospital, informed Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia here on Monday.

He said that special arrangements have been made to check growth of dengue larva. The DC said that all patients are being given proper treatment and special ward has been set up at DHQ Hospital for dengue patients. He said that all necessary medicines are available at the hospital for the patients. He checked the performance of dengue teams at various places. Besides, the standing water in graveyard, nurseries, car wash stations and under construction buildings. The water samples have been collected from different places under his supervision and sent to laboratory.

On the orders of the DC, an owner of the carwash station was arrested for keeping water standing on premises of the station and a FIR was also lodged against him. He said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in cemeteries, under construction buildings and anywhere else. He said that one time sweeping of the city areas have been carried out and no dengue larva was found which is satisfactory.

In Toba Tek Singh, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Faisalabad Director Dr Tariq Islam visited Gojra on Monday. He went to Chak 518/GB and 351/JB from where two dengue patients (one each from both village) were referred by Gojra Tehsil Headquarter Hospital doctors to Faisalabad Allied hospital two day ago. He directed the officials of the health department to launch anti-dengue spray in both village and other adjacent villages.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak on Monday constituted a four-member third party committee for audit of dengue larvae surveillance.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign at his office here, Aamir Khattak ordered to include an entomologist from health department and technologist from agriculture department in the third party committee.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the third party would inspect activities regarding achievement of set target for the eradication of dengue larvae. He said that not even a single case of dengue was reported from Multan so far.

The DC expressed annoyance over poor sanitation arrangements at Nishtar Hospital, adding that he would visit hospital today to check cleanliness. He directed officers concerned not to burn hospital waste at Nisthar hospital.

Briefing on the occasion, Focal Person Dengue Dr Atta ur Rehman said that two of the dengue patients admitted at Nishtar belonged to Khanewal, one from Mansehra and another from Islamabad. He said that reports of three of the patients who hailed from Layyah still awaited.

The DC was informed that three cases were registered against the owners of tyre shops by environment department during last three days.

ADCs, secretary RTA and concenred officers of Health and other departments were also present in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner also directed the price control magistrates to improve their performance otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He issued direction while presiding over a meeting with 42 price control magistrates of the district. The DC directed the officers to issue show cause notices to price control magistrate over poor performance.

He directed the magistrates to visit markets on daily basis and check the prices of commodities. He said that strict action should be taken against profiteers and directed the price control magistrates to impose heavy fine on shopkeepers failed to display price lists at conspicuous places of their shops.

During the meeting, the DC was informed that a total of 5560 shops were checked during the current month and fine of Rs 2.1 million was imposed on 1040 profiteers.

Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has taken various steps to control breeding of dengue larvae, especially during the current season.

This was stated by Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry while addressing an anti-dengue seminar at his office, here on Monday.

He said that special teams have been constituted to remove garbage and stagnant water especially during rainy days.

He also directed WASA officers to keep their subordinate staff alert against dengue epidemic so that WASA community could also play its effective role in complete elimination of the menace.

Later, an awareness walk was also arranged from WASA Main Office.

MD Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry led the walk which marched on University Road up to Jail Road.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with precautionary and preventive measures against dengue epidemic.