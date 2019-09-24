Share:

Renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on Tuesday refuted rumours circulating on social media regarding his death. In a video message shared to the media, Khan said he was alive and healthy.

The nuclear scientist expressed his anger over the rumours, saying his enemies were spreading the fake news. He assured his followers across the country that he was in good health.

Dr AQ Khan also held up the latest copy of a newspaper to confirm that the video was made today, lest the video also fall victim to social media propaganda.

"Thanks to the Almighty, I am alive and well. Enemies are spreading fake news about my death. God willing, I will live on for a few more years," Khan can be seen saying in the video.

Dr AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world's first atomic bomb.