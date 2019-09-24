Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said the government is working to allow universities cam­puses in Education City.

According to him, the Education City will be built on 9,000 acres at the cost of Rs13 billion. Sufficient funds have been allocated in the Sindh Budget 2019-20 to initiate work on the project. Chief Secre­tary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said this while presiding over the 1st meet­ing of the Executive Management Council (EMC) of the Education City here on Monday at Sindh Sec­retariat.

The meeting reviewed the mea­sures being taken to initiate uplift work at the Education City. Invest­ment Secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi informed the meeting that eminent institutions which had applied for setting up their campuses at the Ed­ucation City included NED Univer­sity, Aga Khan University Hospital, IBA Karachi, Sindh Institute of Urol­ogy & Transplantation (SIUT), SZ­ABIST and others and a few of them have already been allotted land.

The meeting granted permission to start infrastructure development at the first phase as per approved master plan, which is planned to be completed in next five years with an approximate cost of PR13.9billion.