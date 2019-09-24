KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said the government is working to allow universities campuses in Education City.
According to him, the Education City will be built on 9,000 acres at the cost of Rs13 billion. Sufficient funds have been allocated in the Sindh Budget 2019-20 to initiate work on the project. Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said this while presiding over the 1st meeting of the Executive Management Council (EMC) of the Education City here on Monday at Sindh Secretariat.
The meeting reviewed the measures being taken to initiate uplift work at the Education City. Investment Secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi informed the meeting that eminent institutions which had applied for setting up their campuses at the Education City included NED University, Aga Khan University Hospital, IBA Karachi, Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT), SZABIST and others and a few of them have already been allotted land.
The meeting granted permission to start infrastructure development at the first phase as per approved master plan, which is planned to be completed in next five years with an approximate cost of PR13.9billion.