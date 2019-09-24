Share:

The European Union (EU) has called for an immediate political dialogue process between India and Pakistan with the involvement of the people of Kashmir.

In a response to a letter dispatched by Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed to the President of European Commission, EU External Action Service (EU’s Foreign Ministry) said, EU is closely following the situation in the region.

The reply to Chairman KC-EU was sent by Dietmar Krissler, the head of Pakistan-Afghanistan Division at Directorate of Asia and Pacific of External Action Service on the behalf of President European Commission.

In his reply to KC-EU the EU’s official described that the EU will continue to encourage India and Pakistan to find a lasting solution of the situation by involving as for as possible the Kashmiri people.

About human rights violations, the EU’s official said, European Union considers that any allegation of human rights abuses should be investigated thoroughly, promptly and transparently, in line with both countries’ intentional human rights obligations.

The EU’s letter further said, through public statements and direct active engagements with both India and Pakistan, the EU’s High Representative Federica Mogherini highlighted the importance of de-escalating the situation and that it is crucial that Pakistan and Indian resume dialogue, both at diplomatic and political levels. The High Representative has in her dialogue with foreign ministers of both countries underlined the importance of taking into account the interests of local population.

It is important to mention that since India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir and imposed curfew in occupied Kashmir last month, Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) has dispatched urgent letters to high ranking EU’s authorities including President of EU’s Commission calling them for immediate notice of the severe situation in Indian occupied Kashmir witnessing severe hardships for several weeks.

A policy document of KC-EU was also dispatched to total 751 members of European parliament (MEPs) and as well as the officials of European Union and important figures of international community.

The documents urgently appealed to the International Community including EU for using their possible influence with the Indian government to immediately lift the curfew and open the lines of communication in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IAJK).

Chairman KC-EU Ali Raza Syed called upon all concerned individuals, political figures, human rights organizations, EU institutions and member states and authorities of major powers of the globe to respond to the current crisis in Kashmir without further delay.