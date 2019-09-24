Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exports from the country, in rupee term, witnessed an increase 31.34 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports from the country during July-August (2019-20) were recorded at Rs594,808 million as against the exports of Rs452,892 million during July-August (2018-19), showing an increase of 31.34 percent according to provisional data of PBS.

On year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 17.93 percent during August 2019 when compared to the exports of August 2018. During the month, the exports in rupee term were recorded at Rs293,933 million as against Rs249,240 million during the same month of last year.

On month-on-month basis, the exports, however decreased by 2.31 percent in August 2019 when compared to the exports of Rs300875 million in July, 2019.

The main commodities of exports during August, 2019 were knitwear (Rs. 44,054 million), readymade garments (Rs. 37,261 million), bed wear (Rs. 32,549 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 27,991 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 17,282 million), rice others (Rs. 12,739 million), towels (Rs. 9,686 million), rice Basmati (Rs. 9,130 million), made-up articles, excluding towels and bed wear (Rs. 8,528 million) and surgical goods and medical instruments (Rs. 5,971 million).

On the other hand, the imports into the country during July-August (2019-20) totaled Rs1216632 million against Rs1211953 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing little increase of 0.39 percent. On year-on-year basis, the imports into the country during August, 2019 decreased by 5.83 percent to Rs578,294 when compared to the imports of Rs614,126 million in August 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the imports into the country decreased by 9.41 percent in August 2019 when compared to the imports of Rs638338 million in July, 2019, the data revealed. Main commodities of imports during August, 2019 were petroleum products (Rs. 76,215 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs.46,779 million), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs. 38,133 million), plastic materials (Rs. 25,347 million), palm oil (Rs. 23,792 million), iron and steel (Rs. 23,695 million), petroleum crude (Rs.23,328 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs. 19,415 million), power generating machinery (Rs. 15,564 million) and medicinal products (Rs. 13,692 million).