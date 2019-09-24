KARACHI - The funeral of the mother of President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Haleem Adil Sheikh was largely attended by noted social and political figures here on Monday. The namaz-e-janaza of the deceased was offered after Zohar prayers at Al-Falah Masjid P.N.T Colony nearby Punjab Chowrangi here. Later, the deceased was buried in the Airport Graveyard here. Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Ali Zaidi, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others attended the funeral.
