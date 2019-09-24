Share:

KARACHI - The fu­neral of the mother of President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Haleem Adil Sheikh was largely attended by noted social and political figures here on Monday. The namaz-e-janaza of the de­ceased was offered after Zo­har prayers at Al-Falah Masjid P.N.T Colony nearby Punjab Chowrangi here. Later, the deceased was buried in the Airport Graveyard here. Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, Fed­eral Minister for Ports and Shipping, Ali Zaidi, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others attended the funeral.