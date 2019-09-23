Share:

LOS ANGELES-‘Game of Thrones’ won the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series honour at the Emmy Awards on Sunday. The HBO drama’s eighth and final season triumphed over ‘Pose’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Succession’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Ozark’ and ‘This Is Us’ to take the final prize of the night.

Thanking the author of the novels the show was based on, showrunner David Benioff said: ‘’This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin.’’ Co-showrunner D.B. Weiss then paid tribute to the cast of the show. He said: ‘’You make everything we write better. We love you, and we loved every minute we’ve spent with all of you.

‘’Thanks to the hardest working crews in television ... it is amazing that all of you are still alive.

‘’I can’t believe we finished it. I can’t believe we did it.’’ After picking up Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Writing in a Comedy Series earlier in the evening, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was stunned to return to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre for a third time when ‘Fleabag’ was named the winner of the Outstanding Comedy Series category. She said: ‘’Well this is just getting ridiculous. ‘’’Fleabag’ started as a one-woman show at Edinburgh Festival in 2014 and the journey has been absolutely mental.’’

She then paid tribute to co-star Andrew Scott, who played the Hot Priest. She said: ‘’Season 2 would not have had happened or exploded in the way that it did if it were not for Andrew Scott who came into the ‘Fleabag’ world as a whirlwind.’’