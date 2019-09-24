Share:

ISLAMABAD - Government and Opposition members are set to lock horns over the possible amendment in rules and procedure of ‘production orders’, which permit arrested lawmakers to attend the proceedings of Parliament and Standing Committee meetings.

The Opposition parties are planning to block the proposed amendment in the rules and business of production orders, background discussion with Opposition members revealed.

The amendment in the rules and procedure will be discussed in the Standing Committee of Law and Justice. Among 20 members of this Parliamentary Committee, two senior members from PML-N Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique are in the custody of law-enforcement agencies in different cases.

The Opposition parties, the sources said, would request the Chairman of the Committee to also invite senior members currently in different jails so that they could also participate in the meeting.

PML-N’s senior member and former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had also indicated in the National Assembly proceedings that two members of the Standing Committee of Law and Justice should also be taken on board before making any amendment.

When contacted, member of the Committee Syed Hussain Tariq said that the Standing Committee meeting will soon be scheduled to discuss the important matter related to the amendment in rules.

About issuing production orders of two members, the PPP-P lawmaker said that a proper request would be forwarded to the Chairman for issuing production order. Opinion of all the members, he said, should be part of the Committee to amend the rules.

The matter of production order is being discussed, in and outside the Parliament, for last couple of months.

The Opposition parties have formally been requesting Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to allow all the arrested members to participate in the National Assembly proceedings on production orders.

Asad Qaiser had issued production orders of only two members including PPP-P Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique in some of the sessions.

The Opposition had strongly registered its protest in both joint session of the Parliament and National Assembly proceedings for not allowing arrested members to attend the proceedings. However, the Speaker in the last session of the Lower House had assured to issue a ruling on this matter.