ISLAMABAD - The federal government has so far released Rs90.6 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs19.9 billion for federal ministries, Rs23.6 billion for corporations, and Rs7.7 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs26.78 billion for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs32.5 billion during the year 2019-20.

While an amount of Rs12 billion has also been released for the merged areas of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) under the government’s 10 years development programme.

Similarly, for Higher Education Commission an amount of Rs4.6 billion out of its total allocation of Rs29 billion while Rs4.3 billion were released for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for which the government allocated Rs24.4 billion for the corresponding period.

For National Highway Authority, the government allocated a sum of Rs154.96 billion while so far an amount of Rs23.14 billion has been released under the programme.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs1.5 billion for railways division out of total allocation of Rs16 billion, Rs1.44 billion for Interior Division, and Rs2.2 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

SUPARCO received Rs466.65 million out of its total allocation of Rs6.03 billion whereas Revenue Division received Rs275.64 million out of total allocation of Rs1.9 billion. The Cabinet Division also received Rs1.4 billion for which an amount of Rs39.9 billion has been allocated for the year 2019-20.