LOS ANGELES-Halsey has announced the ‘Manic World Tour’ for 2020. The ‘Without Me’ hitmaker will kick off the arena run in support of her album of the same name in Madrid, Spain, on February 6, and play several shows throughout Europe, before kicking off the UK and Ireland leg in Glasgow on March 7 and heading to London, Dublin and Manchester.

Indie pop rockers Pale Waves will support the US pop star for part of the tour. Halsey recently described ‘Manic’ as her ‘’angry album’’. The ‘11 Minutes’ singer will release her third LP - the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ - on January 17, and revealed that she didn’t go into the writing process feeling ‘’mad’’, but ended up recording some pretty angsty lyrics. She said of the track ‘Graveyard’: ‘’Yeah, it’s very human. A lot of those sounds are super organic. ‘’It’s a lot of people sounds ... it’s skin, you hear skin, you can tell there’s people making it.’’ And on how ‘Without Me’ differs from the new material, Halsey said: ‘’I sat there to make this album and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to make an angry album.’ ‘’And I wasn’t mad. It’s exciting ... I’m closing a chapter in this record that I feel very much like I needed to put the final word on, put the nail in the coffin, if you will. ‘Graveyard’, marry it.’’