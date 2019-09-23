Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan player Haroon Khan will take part in the Taekwondo Test event, scheduled to be held in Japan from September 25 to 27. The event will be conducted for the preparations of the Olympic Games 2020. While talking to The Nation on Monday, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua said: “PTF Vice President Umar Saeed will accompany Haroon as head of team. The event will provide much-needed exposure to Haroon at international circuit. He will also get an opportunity to see his competitors of Asian qualifying round of the mega event.” “His all expenses of travelling, accommodation and food will be borne by Hankook, a company owned by Umar in Pakistan. The PTF is highly obliged and grateful to Umar for his kind gesture. We expect from other multinational companies to look after the deserving and talented athletes of the country,” Wasim concluded.