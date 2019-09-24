Share:

LAHORE (PR) International Development Program (IDP), international education specialists, officially launched new services to support Pakistani students achieve their global study goals. The new offices in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi are home to highly-qualified and ethical education counsellors. The teams are specialists in helping students gain entry into their ideal university courseacross Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States. Imad Chaoui, Middle East Regional Director, IDP, said the company’s student services launch in Pakistan will help more people connect to global opportunities.