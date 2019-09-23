Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Islamabad High Court barred judicial officers of the district judiciary from using social media.

In this regard, the IHC registrar office issued a circular stating, “The competent authority has observed with great concern that judicial officers of Islamabad Judicial Service are active on social media. This shall be treated as misconduct.”

It added, “All the judicial officers of Islamabad judiciary are hereby directed to refrain from using social media.” It continued, “In case of non-compliance, the officer will expose himself/herself to disciplinary proceedings under the relevant law/rules.”