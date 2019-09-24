Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored Pakistan's desire to further strengthen good neighbourly relations with Iran and build mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of session of the UN General Assembly.

Both sides reviewed their bilateral relations and discussed regional developments.

The Prime Minister thanked the Iranian leadership especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights.

The Prime Minister also discussed the current situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir created by India's unilateral and illegal actions that pose a grave risk to regional peace and security. Speaking on the gross human rights violations in IOJ&K, the Prime Minister emphasised the urgent need to lift curfew and other restrictions imposed on Kashmiri population for 50 days.

Both sides agreed to fast track implementation of the bilateral agreements concluded during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran earlier this year.