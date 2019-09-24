KARACHI - Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that graveyards in Karachi are out of space and there is immediate need of new graveyards in all six districts of the city.
Responding to a call attention notice during the Sindh Assembly session on Monday, Nasir said that lands were identified in different districts as ‘lack of space in graveyard has emerged as a major issue’. The minister said that action would also be taken against those who over charge for graves from the relatives of deceased. “It is of the great concern that the poor people of Sindh cannot afford graves for the deceased. Will the honourable Minister for Local Government, may please to give answer statement that acquiring grave in graveyards for the people of Sindh is serious issue. Relatives of deceased have to pay huge sum of money for the departed one?,” asked Bilal Ahmed of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said that graveyards of the city were out of space and the people were compelled to pay Rs 50,000 to 100,000 for a grave to bury their loved ones. “The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation asked Sindh government’s land department to allocate lands for the graveyards but to no avail. The PPP has failed to give Makaan (home) to the people at least give grave to the dead ones,” he added.
To another call attention notice moved by Syed Hashim Raza of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Nasir said that the provincial government had removed encroachment from several parks and playgrounds, adding that 200 more parks and playgrounds would also be taken from clutches of the land grabbers. He said that in the past, several amenity plots were encroached through ‘China Cutting’ but the government had taken action against the grabbers. The MQM-P lawmaker asked the government policy on encroachment issue by raising the matter of alleged encroachment on Bradari Sports Ground in Landhi.
To another notice moved by Shahnawaz Jadoon of the PTI, the minister said there was huge gap between supply and demand of water in Karachi.
Separately, Khurram Sherzaman of the PTI raised issue of drug usage in educational institutions and said that the students were getting involved in this menace as different kinds of drugs were easily available in institutions. “A mother of a child who became a drug addict had asked me to raise this issue in the assembly,” he said and assured the government his party’s support in efforts to curb this menace.
Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla appreciated the PTI lawmaker for bringing the issue in the assembly and said that this menace could be curbed through joint efforts.
Later, the house was adjourned till Tuesday at 2 pm with most of the business remained untouched.