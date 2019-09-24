Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has raided the house of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah, who is under-custody in a case pertaining to assets beyond known income sources.

According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog searched rooms of Shah’s wife and children. Chartered accountant and civil and mechanical engineers were also present on the occasion.

The team also recorded measurements of PPP leader’s house.

An accountability court in the federal capital had approved his two-day transit remand till September 21.

Khurshid Shah was shifted to Federal Government Services Hospital, popularly known as Polyclinic, after his condition worsened in NAB custody owing to respiratory issues.

He was discharged from the hospital after doctors declared him fit to travel.