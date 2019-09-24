Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has planned to set up a public sector university in North Waziristan and an education city in South Waziristan tribal districts in current fiscal year to provide quality education facilities to tribal students at their doorsteps.

Officials in the education department told APP that practical work on the university and education city would commence soon after completion of feasibility studies with an allocation of Rs125 million for each project. The education city would be setup at Barwand Mehsud area in South Waziristan.

In addition to these two mega projects, four new degree colleges would be constructed including two for girls in Orakzai tribal district and one each for girls and boys in Wana South Waziristan at a cost of Rs250 million in current fiscal year. A total of nine gigantic education projects worth Rs10692 million would be completed during fiscal year 2019-20 with main focus on provision of scholarships to students, construction of new educational institutions and infrastructure development.

IT labs in 200 schools costing Rs1800 million would be completed besides Rs200 million for establishment of science labs in 200 schools and Rs300 million for early childhood education programme in 1000 schools in merged areas. Projects related to strengthening of basic infrastructure, increasing students’ enrolment, solarization of schools and establishment of new educational