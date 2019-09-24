Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has initiated practical works on four gigantic projects in erstwhile Fata to provide inexpensive electricity to tribal people. A spokesman of KP Energy and Power Department told APP on Monday that Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has started work on mega ‘Chapari Darkhel dam in Kurram tribal district with 10.5 megawatt capacity. “The dam was approved by PDWP and currently is in tender stage,” the spokesman said, adding this project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs4.4billon in three years in Kurram district.

He said approximately Rs833 million per year would be generated from the project besides benefiting 3000 households. Following Fata merger in Khyber Paktunkhwa, the spokesman said the KP Energy and Power Department has taken this positive initiative to promote industrialisation and agriculture sector through provision of inexpensive electricity to all consumers at their doorsteps. The Department has also started work on solarisiation of mosques and other worship places of minorities in merged areas and has decided to solarise 300 mosques and other worships places of minorities in the first phase in merged areas.