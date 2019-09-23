Share:

RAWALPIND -A man shot dead his wife as she brought a court bailiff for getting custody of her children in Dhoke Kala Khan, the limits of Police Station Sadiqabad, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Police have arrested the man identified as Javed on charges of murdering his wife Navida Akhter, he said.

Police also recovered the weapons used by killers in the crime and a murder case was lodged against the accused.

According to the police spokesman, a brawl occurred between the couple after which Javed divorced Navida and separated her from her children. He said that the lady approached a court and pleaded for recovery of her children. On orders of the judge, a bailiff raided the house of Javed for obtaining custody of the children. However, Javed opened firing and killed his wife, he said. The officials of bailiff remained unhurt, he said. He added that a team of Homicide Investigation Unit rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences and recorded the statements of eyewitness as part of their investigation. Rescue 1122 shifted body of the lady to a hospital where doctors handed it over to heirs for burial after carrying out post-mortem.

Meanwhile, CPO Faisal Rana sought a report from SP Rawal Division Asif Masood about the occurrence of incident in presence of court bailiff besides holding an inquiry, the spokesman said