Lahore - The Senate of King Edward Medical University met on Monday with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in the chair. The meeting approved the Revised Budget Estimates 2018-19 and Budget Estimates 2019-20.

The minister praised the university programmes and academic achievements, especially achieving highest marks in QEC by the HEC and filling all posts on a regular basis, a press release said.

She continued: “There should be qualitative researches on attitudes of healthcare providers while services should be best of the best. As nurses are the backbone of healthcare services, they should be provided with facilities. Technicians and other staff are too important.” The minister vowed to support KEMU for bringing in reforms.

KEMU VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal thanked the minister for gracing the 10th Senate session.

Additional Secretary Finance, HEC Member Prof Asad Aslam Khan, members and faculty attended the event.

According to a handout, the minister said the university should run efficient nursing project. “We will promote latest technology in all medical institutions. availability of best health facilities be ensured through referral system. We added more than 20,000 beds for patients through Sehat Insaf Card. Availability of best health facilities to the patients is our first priority.”