LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed on Monday called for promoting harmony among youth as they were future of the country. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of five-day 3rd All Pakistan Co-Curricular Competitions, jointly organised by the Punjab University, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Punjab HEC, University of Baltistan, University of Okara, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and The Educationistat the PU. Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Director NAB Syed Muhammad Hussnain, Director Institute of Education & Research Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, In-charge Institute of Communication Studies Dr Noshina Salim, analyst Dr Mujahid Ali Mansoori, intellectual Prof Dr Shafiq Jallandhry, Editor The Educationist Dr Shabbir Sarwar and a large number of students from schools, colleges and universities from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab attended the event. The national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was played on the occasion to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir. Mahmood said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, several initiatives had been taken to encourage and support youth of the country, adding that it was a good omen that students from all parts of country were taking part in the competition.