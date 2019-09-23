Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education on Monday expressed hope of preparing and implementing uniform national curriculum in the country from next year.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said was addressing a press briefing after chairing a meeting of National Curriculum Council. The minister said that efforts were underway to form uniform curriculum up to March and implement the same in April 2020.

He said that representation of private schools, religious seminaries, federal and provinces were present in the meeting.

The minister said that some of the representatives proposed to extend the time table, but government is trying to launch it in 2020.

He also said that there was discrimination in the existing curriculum and there was visible difference in the student of religious seminaries and of other schools.

Minister also said that structure of the uniform curriculum will be completed in the month of December likely; while there will be separate committee for the subject of Islamiyat.

Minister Shafqat Mehmood added that the committee formed will decide about the length of Islamiyat and up to which grade it should be taught.

He said that it is need of the hour that country should move towards issuance of single certification for students to end division in the society.

“O, A levels and religious seminaries have different certifications and is my wish that single certification should be awarded to all students,” he said.

Minister said that it has been proposed that a core syllabus should be introduced which should be implemented on all kinds of education systems being run in the country.

Responding to query he said that provinces will be also awarded the authority in preparing and implementing the uniform curriculum and syllabus to be taught in educational institutions.

Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that consensus is being developed to bring solid syllabus in all educational institutions of the country and uniform education system will be implemented in all schools gradually.

He also said that the existing curriculum is also being reviewed and improvements are being made where required.

On the non-presence of education minister from province Sindh, federal education minister said that it’s a wish that education minister of Sindh should also participate in the NCC meetings.

According to initial plan, the government was supposed to finalize and notify the national curriculum in the light of input received from the federating units by Dec 30 for development of textbooks by March 30, 2020.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last year ordered establishment of a National Curriculum Council for creating consensus among stakeholders for uniform standards of education across the country.

The prime minister had taken the decision during a briefing on education held at the PM Office, on a suggestion of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.