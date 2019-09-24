Share:

SIALKOT/HAFIZABAD/TOBA TEK SINGH - A minor and girl were sexually assaulted in Daska and Hafizabad while two girls were kidnapped a girl was raped in a separate incident occurred in Hafizabad on Monday. According to Daska Police, an accused molested criminally the minor son of a labourer in village Mundeyki Goraya, Daska tehsil here.

Reportedly, labourer Muhammad Fiaz’s minor son Raqeebul Hassan (6 years old) was playing in street in front of his house when accused Adnan took him to a nearby under construction house. The accused molested the minor criminally. On hearing to the alarms raised by the victim, some locals gathered at the spot, which forced the accused to flee the scene, hurling threats of dire consequences to the locals. The Daska Saddr Police have registered a case, with no arrest, in this regard. The minor was admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition.

In Hafizabad, a young girl of Basti Isaian, Hafizabad, was allegedly raped by a local youth here here in Mohallah Muzaffar Khan at gunpoint.

According to FIR got registered by the victim Naureen Bibi, accused Ali Raza proposed her for marriage which she accepted. The accused took her to a house in Mohallah Muzaffar Khan where two other accused Murtaza and Hamza were already present with firearms. They threatened her not to make hue and cry otherwise they would kill her.

The accused Ali Raza forcibly assaulted her and the accused fled the scene leaving her behind unconscious. The police have registered a case and arrested two of the accused while the third accused is still at large.

In Toba Tek Singh, two girls were kidnapped from Gojra Chak 363/JB here on Monday. The First information report registered by Gojra Saddr Police said that farmer Muhammad Rafiq’s 16-year-old daughter Aiman and her relative 17-year-old Fatima Imran were in the house of the former. In the meanwhile, some unidentified persons stormed the house and abducted the girls.

The police have launched further investigation to locate the girls.