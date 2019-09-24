Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the Modi government was challenging the regional peace and stability by insulting humanity in Occupied Kashmir.

She was addressing a conference titled “Kashmir Outcry Unwrapping Humanitarian Crisis in Region” here.

She urged the international community to come forward and play its role for implementation of the United Nation Security Council’s resolutions on festering Kashmir dispute.

She said that the fascist, racist and extremist Indian leadership should be made subservient to the UN charter and international laws.

The Special Assistant said that the Kashmiri people are also looking towards the UN General Assembly session whether it acts as a silent spectator on their plight or succeeds in jolting the world conscience. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is exposing the evil and black face of the Modi government during his interactions with the world leaders in the United States. She said that Kashmir cause is on the priority list of the Prime Minister and expose the real face of India to the world.

The Special Assistant said that Pakistani people will always stand by their Kashmiri brethren and forcefully present their stance at the international level. She said that the relationship between Pakistan and Kashmir is that of a body and a soul. She also called for unity to effectively raise the voice of oppressed Kashmiri people. She said that the government is ready to take along the opposition to meet the challenges on the external front.

She said that time warrants to rise above the political and vested personal interests. She said that those considering to take out a march should dedicate it to the independence of Kashmiris people. She said that this march should be used to condemn the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and shake the world conscience.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, speaking on the occasion, said, the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir are being tortured by the Indian forces. He said that India is perpetrating ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people to achieve its sordid designs. He said that every citizen of Pakistan is expressing heartfelt sympathy with the oppressed Kashmiri people.