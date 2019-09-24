PESHAWAR - The Director General NAB KP Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi will hear public complaints on Thursday afternoon (September 26) here at NAB Headquarters Hayatabad. The DG also directed regional director generals to personally hear public complaints in light with the decision of the Chairman NAB, said a release issued here on Monday.
He assured fair and transparent investigations on all the complaints received during the public hearing, adding that the accused will be dealt according to law of the land. He said people’s cooperation and assistance required in elimination of corruption. The public can register complaints against any official involved in corrupt practices, embezzlement in government funds, possessing assets beyond known sources of income, and cheating public at large through fake schemes in the real estate, the DG assured.