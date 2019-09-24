Share:

PESHAWAR - The Di­rector General NAB KP Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi will hear pub­lic complaints on Thursday af­ternoon (September 26) here at NAB Headquarters Haya­tabad. The DG also directed re­gional director generals to per­sonally hear public complaints in light with the decision of the Chairman NAB, said a release issued here on Monday.

He assured fair and trans­parent investigations on all the complaints received during the public hearing, adding that the accused will be dealt according to law of the land. He said peo­ple’s cooperation and assistance required in elimination of cor­ruption. The public can register complaints against any official involved in corrupt practices, embezzlement in government funds, possessing assets beyond known sources of income, and cheating public at large through fake schemes in the real estate, the DG assured.