ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) Monday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 14-day physical remand of director general parks of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) Liaqat Qaimkhani in a case for possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The accused was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by the NAB officials after he was arrested and shifted to Islamabad. During outset of hearing, the court asked the accused, “Are you Liaqat Qaimkhani.” To which the accused answered in ‘yes’.

The accused arrived at rostrum and informed the court that he was a patient of diabetes and use to take control diet. He said he was also injected insulin every night.

Qaimkhani adopted the stance that he had not put a single signature for illegal allotment of land in Karachi.

Investigation Officer Asghar Khan apprised the court that the department had also taken the satellite pictures of Bagh Ibn e Qasim. The accused deliberately had left the certain area of this Bagh empty in 2005. He prayed the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused which was accepted by the court. The court also allowed the family members of Qaimkhani to meet him during NAB custody. It may be mentioned here that the NAB had reportedly raided Qaimkhani’s secret coffer and confiscated gold coins, prize bonds, five sets of expensive jewelry and foreign currency.

The valuables are expected to be worth Rs150 million while another coffer is yet to be opened.

The anti-graft body had also seized eight luxury vehicles, sophisticated arms, property files, jewelry and official records of the KMC from his custody.

Qaimkhani had allegedly built 71 parks “only in the documents” and no park was built in real, and the accused ex-DG had formed fake companies for illegal purposes.

The media report said documents of seven bungalows in Karachi and Lahore were also found in his home during a search in PECHS, Block-6. ‘Original files’ of the KMC were also seized from the held suspect’s home.