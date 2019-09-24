Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Board of Directors of National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has approved ten projects for Disaster Risk Reduction worth Rs 4.9 billion, extending grant financing up to Rs 3.6 billion.

The NDRMF Board of Directors meeting was chaired by Secretary of Finance Division Naveed Kamran Baloch. These projects will be implemented by the Punjab, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan Irrigation Departments, Provincial Disaster Manager Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Communication and Works Department AJ&K, Rescue 1122 Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and Muslim Aid Pakistan.

The projects include activities related to flood protection works, tsunami & earthquake early warning system, landslide control management, emergency response services, weather radar system, drought mitigation and community based disaster risk management.

The total cost of these projects is Rs 4,924.953 million out of which NDRMF shall finance Rs 3,606.424 million (73.23%) through a grant whereas the remaining 26.77% contribution, amounting to Rs 1,318.529 million, shall be made available by the respective government and non-government entities. The projects are anticipated to protect vulnerable communities while enhancing Pakistan’s resilience to natural and climatic hazards.

All projects, which NDRMF is grant financing, have undergone rigorous evaluation process as per Fund’s devised project selection and evaluation criteria, while promoting gender equality, along with ensuring environmental and social safeguards.

NDRMF has also put in place a strong monitoring framework to ensure that all the funded projects are implemented in an effective and transparent manner, thereby reducing disaster risks and protecting the local population from disasters.