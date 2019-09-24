Share:

Family of dental student Nimrita Chandani refused to register a case on the demise, according to the DIG and SSP of the police station during their meeting on the matter.

The Deputy-Inspector General (DIG) confirmed the news of the bereaved family’s decision.

According to sources privy to the matter, Nimrita’s roommates and side roommate have recorded their side of the story, on video.

Nimrita’s roommates stuck to their previous recorded statements on the matter.

One of the roommates reiterated that she had untied a dupatta from around Nimrita’s neck after she was discovered inside the hostel room.

Sources revealed that the room was locked from the inside and Nimrita’s friends called upon the security guard for help, who then broke into the room and discovered the dead body.

Police had arrested two suspects in the case who were close friends and classmates of Nimrita.

During the investigation, one admitted that he was romantically involved with Nimrita, but the former’s parents refused to marry them off which left the deceased girl in a state of constant depression and anxiety.

Nimrita was also reported to be seeing a doctor to cure her depression.