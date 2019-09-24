Share:

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that bilateral relations of Pakistan and America has entered a new phase, the world stands besides us and American President Trump also complimented Pakistan’s efforts for peace while rejecting India’s war hysteria and there is no doubt that Modi is left with no escape of Kashmir issue.

He said that America should plays its role in ending curfew from Kashmir and in stopping the Indian atrocities being inflicted on Kashmiris because each day of Indian atrocities is like a trauma for Kashmiris.

The Governor Punjab was talking to American Council General Catherine Rodriguez who called on him at Governor House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan America diplomatic relations, Kashmir Issue and PM Imran Khan’s visit to America.

Speaking at the occasion, Ch Sarwar said that the Imran Khan’s visit to America and meeting with President Trump on the issue of Kashmir, Pak Afghan peace process and Pakistan America relations was a huge success. With every passing day the relations of Pakistan and America are progressing and both countries are getting closer, we consider that America can still play a pivotal role in Kashmir Issue and resolving Kashmir issue is very necessary for regions peace, he added.

Later, the Governor Punjab inaugurated “Re Lunching girl guides and boys scouts” organized by Pakistan private schools federation at Alhamra Hall. Wife of Governor Punjab and President Punjab Girls Guide Begum Parveen Sarwar, President all Pakistan private school federation Kashif Mirza, Chairman University of Lahore Awais Rauf and other also participated in the event.

Ch Sarwar and his wife distributed prizes amongst the girls guide and boys scouts.

Addressing the ceremony and talking to media Governor Punjab said that PM Imran Khan is fighting the case of Kashmiris in America and in meetings with Heads of nations and others. And there is no doubt that the issue of Kashmir has reached every corner of the world. Narendra Modi should end the war hysteria and Rigidness to solve Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions, he stated.