Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rejected the statement made by Indian Army Chief on Monday where he alleged "reactivation of terror camp" in Balakot.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal refuted the statement made by the Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and said India would not succeed in hiding state terrorism in occupied Kashmir by levelling allegations against Pakistan.

“The Indian allegations of "infiltration" from Pakistan reflect a desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces,” Dr Faisal said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan reached an all-time high earlier this year following Indian incursions into Pakistani airspace and subsequent downing of two Indian aircraft by Pakistan Air Force.

Indian warplanes intruded into Pakistani airspace in the dark of night on February 26, however, they turned back soon after Pakistan Air Force scrambled its fighter jets.

In order to make their escape, fleeing Indian jets dropped their payload in a hilly forested area near the northern Pakistani town of Balakot, about 40 km (25 miles) from the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian government was quick to take credit for a “successful attack" and put the death toll to over 300. Pakistani officials, as well as the locals, rejected the claims, inviting local and international media to visit the site of the so-called attack where around a dozen trees were the only “casualty”.