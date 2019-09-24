Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has vowed to bring the United States and the Afghan Taliban back on the talks table weeks after President Donald Trump declared the dialogue ‘dead.’

Senior government officials told The Nation on Monday that Pakistan was expecting a result-oriented dialogue between the two parties soon.

“Whatever influence we have (on Taliban), we will use it for peace in the region. In the end, we have to sit for talks so we are working on this. We have been urging both the sides (the US and the Taliban) to return to talks,” said one official.

Another official said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had conveyed Pakistan’s efforts to Afghanistan reconciliation representative for State Department Zalmay Khalilzad in a meeting this week in New York. “Peace in Afghanistan is in our own interest, so we are very much concerned about the deadlock (over the dialogue process). Hopefully, they will return to talks. Peace is a joint global responsibility,” said the official, citing PM Khan’s ongoing visit to the US.

Prime Minister Khan who is in the US America to raise awareness over the atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The Prime Minister has held meetings with US President Donald Trump, lawmakers, diplomats, to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir arising out of India’s August 5 unilateral and illegal step.

Imran Khan, leading the Pakistan delegation in the 74th session of UN General Assembly, will address the world body on September 27. He will share Pakistan’s perspective and position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and its current human rights and its related dimensions.

President Trump has declared talks between the US and the Taliban “dead” in a tweet that came as a shock in Washington and Kabul.

There was also scepticism that the bombing in Kabul was the real reason the talks were called off. The Taliban issued a statement saying an agreement had been “finalised” and that talks had ended in “a good atmosphere” but the deal had been sabotaged by Trump. “Reacting to just one attack, just before the signing of the agreement, shows neither patience nor experience,” the statement said. The Taliban would continue their “jihad (holy war)” against foreign “occupation”, the statement said. “Now, the announcement by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, of an end to negotiations with the Islamic Emirate (the Taliban) will harm America more than anyone else; it will harm its credibility, and further expose its anti-peace stance to the world; it would (result in) an increase in financial damage and casualties to its forces.”

Afghan President Ghani had been opposed to the US-Taliban deal negotiated in Qatar by the US special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, because the Afghan government had been excluded from the talks, and the agreement reportedly gave no guarantees on the holding of this month’s election or the survival of the Kabul government. Nor did it commit the Taliban to talking directly to Ghani or his ministers.

According to most accounts, the agreement was extremely limited, exchanging the offer of a US troop withdrawal for a Taliban undertaking that attacks on the US would not be launched from Afghanistan.

“To satisfy his own ego and narrow political interests, Trump was willing to host the Taliban at Camp David and force (the) Afghanistan government to agree to a deal that benefited the Taliban only,” Vali Nasr, a former US special adviser on Afghanistan and Pakistan, said on Twitter. “And he couldn’t even pull that off.”

Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state, said that Khalilzad had been recalled from Qatar and that it was up to the Taliban when talks would resume.

“The president ultimately made the conclusion that the meetings wouldn’t deliver on the outcome that he is demanding we get for the American people,” Pompeo said. “And when he saw that, when he saw that they couldn’t deliver on the reduction in violence commitments that they had made, he said there’s no sense in having this meeting.”