Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parents of private schools’ students held protests, expressing anger over the government’s lack of interest in curbing fee issues of private schools and the implementation of the SC orders in this regard.

The parents gathered outside National Press Club and stressed the government for strict action against private schools which increased tuition fees besides security, annual charges, computer lab and green school fees. They claimed that private schools were robbing parents despite the Supreme Court orders of June 12, 2019. “In June 2019, when the Supreme court allowed schools for a 5% increase and asked private schools to recalculate their fees as of January 2017. We contacted our schools but instead of implementing the SC orders, they increased the fee by 40%. I have two kids and now I cannot move my children to any other school whereas the school has imposed fines on a daily basis” Naima Khan, a parent remarked. “I have kids who study in a private school at E-11. The school has not only increased tuition fee by 30% but is also charging us security, lab charges, green school, ICT, Chinese and robotics etc. The school has established 21 brackets in which they include fees every month which in total makes this to beyond 50% increase in fee. I requested the school but they did not entertain my requests rather started harassing my kids” Amjad, a parent remarked.

“We contacted PEIRA and the Ministry of Education but our requests were ignored. The school is making violations of SC orders but no authority is taking any action”, he added. Parents demanded the Prime Minister and Chief Justice to take immediate action on private schools as they have obtained stay orders from the lower courts against PEIRA. “Lower Courts are being used to stop PEIRA from providing relief to the parents. Hundreds of parents’ complaints are pending at PEIRA and no action has been taken since the last three months”, a parent added.

“Private school owners are spending a lot of money on events where they invite government officials, police officers and city managers.”

This way, they have created a resistance to implement the SC orders by influencing key officials. The Prime Minister and Education Ministers need to take a strict action otherwise parents will intensify their campaign in the coming days. NAB needs to check how these schools are making 50 kanal branches in Islamabad and how lands were allotted to these private schools on subsided rates”, Rahat Hussain, a parent said.