Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th UNGA session in New York.

The meeting between PM Imran and President Rouhani comes after US President Donald Trump mandated PM Imran to mediate between the United States and Iran.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while speaking to reporters in New York said PM Imran had made it clear to the US president that the region could not afford any war, as any imprudent action would draw drastic consequences.

“During the Saudi visit too, the prime minister had suggested an amicable solution to the US-Iran standoff,” Qureshi said.

Responding to a question, Qureshi said President Trump had expressed trust in PM Imran’s leadership. He added, said PM Imran had explained Pakistan’s clear, categorical and firm stance on Kashmir, Afghanistan and Iran to President Trump.

“The prime minister talked on three issues. There was no ambiguity in it. It had no flexibility,” he added.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on other regional developments including Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and underlined the need for the international community to play its role in helping address the dire human rights and humanitarian situation and its attendant consequences.

Speaking on the occasion, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey shares a brotherly bond with Pakistan and together we hope to materialize this bond into meaningful efforts for Muslims around the world especially Kashmir.