After the tragic incident of earthquake affecting Azad Kashmir and other parts of the Pakistan, the political leadership of the country has expressed grief and sympathy towards the victims.

Political figures of Pakistan including Bilawal Bhutto, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif and others expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of lives in earthquake.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen condoled those who were affected by the dreadful earthquake and expressed support to the affectees.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government should immediately initiate rescue operation in all earthquake affected areas including AJK, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while all concerned organizations including NDMA should ensure effective rescue operations. He directed that party officials and workers should give all possible help to the earthquake victims and take part in the relief activities.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), expressed condolences to the victims of the earthquake and prayed for the recovery of the injured. He directed his party workers to participate in relief activities and praised the operation of relief activities by Pakistan Army.

The Prime Minister was informed about the earthquake and damages caused by it in New York. He instructed the authorities to immediately provide relief to the victims of earth quake. He expressed grief over the causalities and loss of properties.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the damage caused to human life along with financial loss. “The government and its emergency agencies should take measures to provide immediate relief to the people,” he added. He asserted that a comprehensive rescue and relief strategy should be established.

He expressed concern over the news coming from AJK. “Today, we have to show the same kind of brotherhood and selflessness which this whole nation has shown before in a similiar condition,” he continued.

Shehbaz Sharif asserted, “I urge all party officials and workers, including members of the National and Provincial Assembly, to take full part in rescue and relief operations in their respective areas”.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq also prayed for forgiveness and quick recovery of the injured victims and expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the effectees of the earthquake.

“May Allah help and protect the people of Pakistan,” he expressed directing his workers to donate blood.

