KARACHI - Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Ali Zaidi, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Sahmim Naqvi and PTI leaders including Ali Gohar Mahar, Safdar Abbasi, and Mehmood Maulvi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor’s House on Monday. They discussed the obtaining situation of the metropolis, progress of the ongoing development projects as well as the initiatives taken by the federal government for cleaning in the port city, said a statement.
APP
September 24, 2019
