KARACHI - Federal Min­ister for Ports and Shipping, Ali Zaidi, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Sahmim Naqvi and PTI lead­ers including Ali Gohar Mahar, Safdar Abbasi, and Mehmood Maulvi called on Sindh Gover­nor Imran Ismail at the Gover­nor’s House on Monday. They discussed the obtaining situa­tion of the metropolis, progress of the ongoing development projects as well as the initia­tives taken by the federal gov­ernment for cleaning in the port city, said a statement.