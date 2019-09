Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar University announced the result of BA, BSc examination here on Monday, showing a pass per­centage of female students at 57 per cent, while the male stu­dents’ percentage remained at 36 per cent. The first position was obtained by Sadia Batool with 485 marks, while Ashir If­ham of F.G College obtained sec­ond position with 484 marks.

The third position was joint­ly grabbed by Faryal Bukhari and Sania Forooq with 478 marks each.