China launches two new BeiDou satellites

XICHANG (Xinhua): China successfully sent two satellites of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 5:10 a.m. Monday.

Launched on a Long March-3B carrier rocket, the two satellites entered orbit. They are the 47th and 48th satellites of the BDS satellite family.

The new satellites and the carrier rocket were developed by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) and the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

After in-orbit tests, the new satellites will work with BDS satellites already in orbit to improve the positioning accuracy of the system.

According to the CAST, the two satellites are medium earth orbit (MEO) satellites.

Compared with previously launched MEO satellites, these two are equipped with lightweight hydrogen maser clocks, which will serve as a more stable precision frequency reference to make the satellite navigation system work more accurately.

The two satellites are also equipped with new processors to improve navigation signals.

Meanwhile, new payloads for international search and rescue tasks and message communication will enable users to send short messages and know their own exact location when no communication networks are available.

The CAST said that it is the first launch of MEO satellites this year since the basic BDS constellation deployment was completed last November.

The launch on Monday also opened a new round of busy launch schedules for BDS, during which, from the second half of 2019 to 2020, a complete constellation system will be deployed, said the CAST.

To meet the tight launch schedule, the CAST said it streamlined the development process of BDS satellites. It managed to develop 12 satellites at the same time, reducing the development cycle of a single satellite model to 18 months from 36 months.

China began to construct its navigation system, named after the Chinese term for the Big Dipper constellation, in the 1990s and started serving the Asia-Pacific Region in 2012.

China plans to send 10 BDS satellites into space this year. The launches will help complete the BDS global network by 2020. The BDS has also been widely used around the world in projects such as building construction in Kuwait, precision agriculture in Myanmar, land surveying and mapping in Uganda and warehousing and logistics in Thailand.

Google seeks permission to listen to user’s audio

US (GN): Google has said it will let its human reviewers listen to audio recordings made by its virtual assistant only if users give it fresh permission to do so.

The company said the option had always been opt-in but it had not been explicit enough that people were involved in transcribing the clips.

The pledge follows Apple’s switch to an opt-in model in August.

Amazon and Facebook, by contrast, make users ask if they want to be excluded.

Google’s move has been welcomed by digital rights campaigners.

“Companies should do the right thing and make sure people choose to be recorded,” Open Rights Group executive director Jim Killock said. “They shouldn’t be forced into checking that every company isn’t intruding into their homes and daily conversations.”

Google has said about one in 500 of all user audio snippets would be subject to the human checks.

The issue of technology-company workers listening and transcribing audio recordings made via smart speakers and virtual assistant apps came to the fore in April, when the Bloomberg news agency reported Amazon, Google and Apple were all involved in the practice.

Although it is common practice to improve machine-learning tools in this way, many customers had been unaware their recordings were being played back and listened to by other humans.

Part of the issue is virtual assistants often switch themselves on without being commanded, meaning users are not always aware of what is being captured.

Belgium’s VRT NWS news website reported in July it had obtained thousands of leaked Google Assistant recordings. These included cases of mistakenly recorded business phone calls containing private information, it said, as well as “blazing rows” and “bedroom conversations”.

Hamburg’s data protection commissioner launched an inquiry into the matter in August, at which point Google revealed it had suspended human reviews across the EU.

In its latest blog, one of Google Assistant’s managers apologised it had fallen “short of our high standards in making it easy for you to understand how your data is used”.

Nino Tasca said Google would now require existing users who had previously agreed to let their audio be used to improve the Assistant to do so again.

And this time, the settings menu would make it obvious humans would be involved in the process.

In addition, he said, Google would soon roll out a feature that would let users adjust how sensitive their devices were to the activation commands.

This would allow consumers to choose whether to make the Assistant less likely to activate itself by accident at the cost of it being more likely to ignore the trigger words in a noisy environment.

In addition, Tasca said, Google would soon “automatically delete the vast majority of audio data associated with your account that’s older than a few months”.

His post also promises further privacy measures will be implemented but does not commit Google to using only its own staff to carry out the work.

Part of the criticism technology companies have faced is they sometimes employ third-party contract workers, who are allowed to carry out the work at home or at other remote locations, posing challenges to keeping the recordings secure.