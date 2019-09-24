Share:

KARACHI - Rain on Monday brought respite for Ka­rachiites, as the city had been witness­ing a mild heatwave for the last two days.

Temperature in the city touched 40C over last two days. On Monday, tempera­ture was high in the morning until rain lashed out parts of the city in the after­noon.

The meteorological department had predicted a low pressure in the Ara­bian Sea that stopped sea breeze in the city but said that the city temperatures would improve by Wednesday. “The city is also predicted to receive a short spell of rain on Thursday and Friday,” said the Meteorological Office.

On Monday, the Meteorological Office predicted temperature soaring up to 40C with halted sea breeze, causing an increase in humidity and a higher feel like temperature than actually recorded.

However, moderate to heavy showers that lashed parts of the city like Malir, Saadi Town, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad II, Chundrigar Road, Sadar, Lyari, Clifton and DHA brought some respite for citi­zens witnessing high temperatures.

The rain also got the sea breeze mov­ing in the city and improved the overall atmosphere.

The power supply situation remained stable as the city experienced a fresh wave of monsoon showers. Power sup­ply was temporarily switched off in a few low-lying areas, including Orangi, Korangi, Gadap, Baldia and Surjani as well as in areas with high incidence of kundas in the interest of public safety.

According to a KE spokesperson, “KE teams remained active and ready to re­spond swiftly to any localized faults or complaints.”

Power supply to strategic installa­tions such as KWSB, airport and key hospitals remained uninterrupted. KE has also been actively conducting pub­lic safety awareness campaigns through various mediums about rain safety and the threat posed by kundas as well as encroachments around power infra­structure all over the city.

Customers are urged to exercise cau­tion during monsoon spells by main­taining safe distance from power in­frastructure. K-Electric also cautioned people to use internal electrical equip­ment, especially water motors safely, as safety is everyone’s responsibility. With more rain expected the power utility re­mains vigilant and ready to ensure sys­tem reliability.

TRYING TO MAXIMIZE

POWER GENERATION: KE

K-Electric says it is facing issues but is making all efforts to manage power shortfall created by the rising tempera­ture, shortage of furnace oil, shutdown of KANUPP and limited supply from the national grid.

During the day, 500KV Extra High Tension (EHT) Jamshoro-NKI circuit tripped, bringing down supply from the national grid to KE to 550MW for two hours. Moreover, unavailability of 70MW from KANUPP along with insig­nificant supply from 150MW wind corri­dor of the national grid due to low wind factor had compounded the shortfall. As a result, some areas of Karachi experi­enced forced load management and the power demand also crossed 3,300MW.

“KE is in constant coordination with Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Sui South­ern Gas Company (SSGC) for additional FO and natural gas to manage the situ­ation. KE regrets the inconvenience caused to affected customers due to un­foreseen circumstances,” says the com­pany.