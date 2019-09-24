KARACHI - Rain on Monday brought respite for Karachiites, as the city had been witnessing a mild heatwave for the last two days.
Temperature in the city touched 40C over last two days. On Monday, temperature was high in the morning until rain lashed out parts of the city in the afternoon.
The meteorological department had predicted a low pressure in the Arabian Sea that stopped sea breeze in the city but said that the city temperatures would improve by Wednesday. “The city is also predicted to receive a short spell of rain on Thursday and Friday,” said the Meteorological Office.
On Monday, the Meteorological Office predicted temperature soaring up to 40C with halted sea breeze, causing an increase in humidity and a higher feel like temperature than actually recorded.
However, moderate to heavy showers that lashed parts of the city like Malir, Saadi Town, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad II, Chundrigar Road, Sadar, Lyari, Clifton and DHA brought some respite for citizens witnessing high temperatures.
The rain also got the sea breeze moving in the city and improved the overall atmosphere.
The power supply situation remained stable as the city experienced a fresh wave of monsoon showers. Power supply was temporarily switched off in a few low-lying areas, including Orangi, Korangi, Gadap, Baldia and Surjani as well as in areas with high incidence of kundas in the interest of public safety.
According to a KE spokesperson, “KE teams remained active and ready to respond swiftly to any localized faults or complaints.”
Power supply to strategic installations such as KWSB, airport and key hospitals remained uninterrupted. KE has also been actively conducting public safety awareness campaigns through various mediums about rain safety and the threat posed by kundas as well as encroachments around power infrastructure all over the city.
Customers are urged to exercise caution during monsoon spells by maintaining safe distance from power infrastructure. K-Electric also cautioned people to use internal electrical equipment, especially water motors safely, as safety is everyone’s responsibility. With more rain expected the power utility remains vigilant and ready to ensure system reliability.
TRYING TO MAXIMIZE
POWER GENERATION: KE
K-Electric says it is facing issues but is making all efforts to manage power shortfall created by the rising temperature, shortage of furnace oil, shutdown of KANUPP and limited supply from the national grid.
During the day, 500KV Extra High Tension (EHT) Jamshoro-NKI circuit tripped, bringing down supply from the national grid to KE to 550MW for two hours. Moreover, unavailability of 70MW from KANUPP along with insignificant supply from 150MW wind corridor of the national grid due to low wind factor had compounded the shortfall. As a result, some areas of Karachi experienced forced load management and the power demand also crossed 3,300MW.
“KE is in constant coordination with Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for additional FO and natural gas to manage the situation. KE regrets the inconvenience caused to affected customers due to unforeseen circumstances,” says the company.