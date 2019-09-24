Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar increased by 9 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs156.16 compared to last closing of Rs156.07, SBP on Monday reported. In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs156 and Rs156.6 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by Rs1.16 and traded at Rs171.31 against the last closing of Rs172.47. The exchange rate of Japanese yen gained 1 paisa as its price closed at Rs1.45 compared to the last closing of Rs1.44, whereas decline of Rs1.54 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs194.25 compared to last closing of Rs195.79.