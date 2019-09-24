Share:

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry slammed Washington for visa denial to members of the Russian delegation, who were to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned on Tuesday the US envoy to Moscow after it turned out that the US had failed to provide several members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly with visas timely.

Commenting on the visa denial, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation was alarming and unacceptable, adding that Washinton's move violates international obligations.

Earlier in the day, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said he had failed to receive a US visa in due time and would, therefore, miss the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

New York is hosting the 74th session of the UNGA from September 24-30. Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov is expected to hold dozens of meetings with heads of states and governments, and foreign ministers on the UNGA sidelines, and also to take part in meetings of the UN Security Council and multilateral and regional negotiations of foreign ministers.