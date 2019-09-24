Share:

Karachi (pr) Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla held a bilateral meeting with Mohamad Arrif Md Yousaf, speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives at the sideline of Euro-Asian Conference in Noor Sultan Aastana, Kazakhstan. Senate delegation comprising of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Nouman Wazir and Senator Manzoor Kakar arrived in Kazakhstan to attend Euro Asian Conference. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla shared and discussed a draft resolution on human rights violations, with specific reference of Kashmir. He said that the world should take notice of human rights voilations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.