Share:

The Sindh government has announced prize money of Rs1 lakh for the identification of garbage throwers in Karachi.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani talked to media and made the announcement while claiming that problems are being deliberately created in the metropolis.

The PPP leader maintained that cleanliness drive has been ongoing for three days and positive results are coming out. He urged the citizens to record videos of those who throw garbage outside and inform the relevant authorities.

Saeed Ghani bashed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for staging protest against the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to stop it from working. Everyone knows who blocks the sewerage system by putting sacks in it, he commented.