LAHORE - Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Technology Nawaz Allai highlighted the role of science and technology for economic and social development.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of an exhibition titled ‘Role of Science and Technology Education for Industrial Development’ organised by the ministry at PCSIR Laboratories Complex Monday.

More than 40 companies and allied organisations of the ministry including PSQCA (Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority) set up stalls.

While Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Director General Dr Quratulain Syed was also present. PSQCA Director (SDC) Muhammad Yaseen Akhtar, Deputy Directors Muhammad Imran and Khurram Mateen, and Assistant Director Aziz-ur-Rehman also briefed the business community about testing and assessment of industrial raw materials & finished products to establish their quality, grade and composition at par with national and international standards.

They urged industrialists to work on standardisation and use analytical methods by consulting relevant organisations. The parliamentary secretary said: “We should try to make changes by organizing multi-disciplinary departments in higher education, science and modern technology for economic development of the country.” He called for joint working and collaboration among national institutions to achieve desired goals of economic development. He was of the view that scholars and research students were our real assets and they should be provided all possible support enabling them to bring forth all their talent.

Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that “We have to move ahead of politics, sports and showbiz and pay greater attention towards exploration and development of country’s natural resources by using modern technology and applying latest scientific techniques.

Mushtaq Ahmed mentioned that previous governments did not take any interest in promoting the important sector of Science and Technology, however, the present government was focusing in this direction that would definitely help ensure country’s progress as well as improve common man’s living standard.