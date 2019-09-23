Share:

EDINBURGH - Scotland will face New Zealand in a one-day international in June next year, the first time the two sides face each other in the format at home since 1999, Cricket Scotland have announced. “We look forward to welcoming New Zealand’s men to Scotland for the first time since 2008,” Cricket Scotland’s high performance manager Simon Smith said. The game will be hosted in Scotland on Friday, 26 June 2020, although the exact venue is still undecided. The last time the two sides met in an ODI was during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015, where New Zealand managed to secure a three-wicket win at Dunedin. Their very first ODI meeting dates back to the Edinburgh game in the 1999 edition of the World Cup. Scotland have had notable success in home ODIs recently, especially when they stunned England by six runs in a high-scoring game at Edinburgh in 2018. Thus far, Scotland have won 41 of their 112 ODIs, losing all three against New Zealand.