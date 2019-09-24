Share:

HYDERABAD - The Uni­versity of Sindh Jamshoro has claimed yet another merit as it has formally entered as mem­ber Inter-University Consor­tium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS).

Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the University of Sindh, Jamshoro will be able to foster mutual cooperation and collabora­tion, carry out joint research publications, hold advocacy seminars, organize consulta­tive workshops, host confer­ences and other academic activities in the areas of com­mon interest, including shar­ing of their expertise and other strengths.

According to university spokesman, the varsity will also be able to develop fac­ulty development/exchange, collaborative ventures with leading foreign universities in the disciplines of social sciences, arts and humani­ties, exchange of information, shared data and documents and provide input in the areas of its strength in the areas of mutual interest, strength of individual partner and rel­evancy to the other party, in particular millennium devel­opment goals, socio-econom­ic, governance, transparency and accountability; interna­tional relations, regional and inter-regional development, peace, diplomacy, arbitration and conflict resolution; gen­der main streaming; strategic studies; and other subjects of common interest. The member universities will split expertise and resources for efficient and effective use to improve the ca­pacities of and service delivery and the community associated social science research. The universities will also collaborate in improving and strengthening the scientific, academic and re­search capacities of the IUCPSS member universities in MGDs and socio-economic-environ­ment nexus in the context of so­cial sciences, arts and humani­ties, the university spokesman informed.