The man who was arrested in a robbery case from an ATM on Friday, died early on Sunday in police custody. According to a report the suspect who was identified as Salahuddin Ayubi of Gujranwala’s Kamonkay district managed to get away the first time in Faisalabad, whereas he was spotted in Rahim Yar Khan later in the midst of conducting the same act.

As per reports, hailing from Gujranwala, the mute thief was arrested from Rahim Yar Khan, nearly a month after he garnered attention online over his viral video showing him sticking a tongue out in a CCTV footage during his criminal act. According to the district police officer’s spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa, Ayubi was behaving like a “mad man” in lockup when his condition “became serious”.

Ayubi was then shifted to the emergency ward of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital where doctors confirmed his death. His body was shifted to a mortuary after legal requirements were completed. It is really a brilliant success for the authority to arrest a guilty person red-handed, but it is harsh to listen that the person lost the life in the custody of police. Here confusions take birth in every individual’s minds, are we safe in the hands of police and is property of public safe in banks? Now this the demand of time to bring the public in awareness about actual reason of the suspect’s death and there should be an investigation why did the man go for robbery.

So, I urge the authorities concerned to have a provide alert security to those place where the properties of both public and the government are kept and the ruling government should take immediate action to find the solution of all illegal activities are being practice in our country.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Kech.