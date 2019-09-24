Share:

BAHAWALPUR - All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Bahawalpur chapter leader, Ejaz Sra has urged the United Nations must take notice of human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir. In a press release issued here, he said that Indian government had continued lock down in Kashmir for over one month, committing violation of even basic human rights. “People of Indian-Occupied Kashmir have been facing scarcity of food, medicines and other essential items due to lock down which continued for over 40 days,” he said.

He said that people of Kashmir wanted to be part of Pakistan, adding that but Indian government was not respecting their desire for freedom. He urged the UN and international community to must take notice of violation of human rights in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

The Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 39 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 26 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.