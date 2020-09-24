Share:

Islamabad-Three dead bodies were found in different areas of the capital in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

While two women died in traffic accidents, two other were kidnapped and a woman was raped, they said. A 25-year-old man also committed suicide over domestic dispute in Tarnol area, they said. Police have registered cases and started investigation.

An 11 year-old-girl was found hanged in a house located at Bari Imam, the precincts of Police Station (PS) Secretariat. The dead body was moved to Polyclinic by the police investigators for autopsy. Similarly, a body of a man was found a residential area of Sector G-7/3, the limits of PS Aabpara. The dead body was moved to Polyclinic for post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Zamir, hailing from Union Council Sohan.

A senior police officer, who was associated with investigation, told The Nation that the girl along with his one and half year old brother was at home while her parents were out for work. He said the police investigators and forensic experts have inspected crime scene where 11-year-old girl was found hanging with a piece of cloth wrapped around her neck and tied with a piece of iron appearing from a wall of house. “So far, we have not found any evidence that the girl was assaulted sexually. However, the doctors would perform medical examination of the deceased,” he said. The senior police officer further said the investigators were also probing the second case of a dead body of a man found in weeds in G-7/3. “We have found the CNIC, wallet and mobile phone of the deceased some 5 feets away from his body,” he said adding that it shows he committed suicide. He said police also examined the mobile phone of deceased and found that he was quarrelling with some woman via SMS.

He said police are investigating either these messages were sent to him by his wife of some other woman.

“If it is proved that the messages were sent to Zamir by a woman other than his wife, then it could be a murder case,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly suffocated to death in Pakistan Town, the limits of PS Lohi Bher. Mazhar Iqbal, the father of victim, approached police and accused a woman Marvi Chaudhry and five unknown men of killing his son and throwing the dead body in a water tank. Police registered murder case against six persons and started investigation.

Two women were killed after being hit with speeding cars in different parts of Islamabad. A man namely Younas Masih lodged complaint with PS Kohsar stating that Sabir Khan was driving his car recklessly and hit Naziran Bibi while she was crossing road. Resultantly, the lady died on the spot.

Police held the driver and impounded the vehicle after filing a case.

Raffique Ahmed told PS Industrial Area that a car driver namely Saeed hit his sister Khalida Bibi while crossing road and injured her critically. Later, the lady died, he said. Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.

Two married women and a man Mustajab Ahmed were allegedly kidnapped from the limits of police stations Koral, Lohi Bher and Bhara Kahu. Police lodged cases against kidnappers and started investigation. Likewise, auto theft gangs pilfered a car and carry can from limits of police stations Ramna and Sihala. On the other hand, gang of armed robbers burgled two houses while unidentified dacoits snatched cash and mobile phones from owner and waiters of a hotel.

According to details, Salman Akber, resident of I-10/1, lodged complaint with PS Sabzi Mandi that unknown armed robbers stormed into his house and made off with gold, cash and other valuables. Similarly, a gang of four armed robbers entered in a house located at street number 35 in Phase 5 of a private housing society and made the entire family members hostage on gunpoint. Later on, the robbers collected cash Rs1.5 million, gold, mobile phones and other valuables.

In yet another incident of crime, armed dacoits stormed into a local restaurant “Desi Tarka Hotel” located Gulberg Town, Alipur at Lehtrar Road and made the owner and waiters hostage on gunpoint. Later on, the dacoits collected cash and mobile phones and fled from the scene. The incident took place in area of PS Koral, sources said.