MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appreciated the exemplary role demonstrated by the people of Neelum Valley for facing indiscriminate Indian forces firing with velour.
Addressing a public gathering at Sharda, he said people of this area despite difficulties had not compromised on principles and offered great sacrifices for the defense of the motherland.
The AJK PM announced to grant three thousand rupees per month from the state budget to the dependents of those civilians martyred due to Indian forces firing on the Line of Control (LoC).
He said on his request, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has enhanced the grant of compensation of martyrs from one hundred and fifty thousand rupees each to one million rupees and similarly the compensations of injured and damage of property were also increased manifold.
The AJK PM paid glowing tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces for defending the ideological and geographical boundaries of the country and said the people of AJK were standby with Pakistan’s armed forces and were determined to offer every kind of sacrifices for the defense of the country.
He said Indian Prime Minister has started an undeclared war against the people of IIOJK and utilizing all illegal means to quell the freedom struggle with the use of military might but have failed to demoralize the spirit of freedom.
He said the government has restored the merit, increased the state revenue and rights of the people were made available at the door steps of the common man.