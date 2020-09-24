Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kash­mir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appreciated the ex­emplary role demon­strated by the people of Neelum Valley for facing indiscriminate Indian forces firing with velour.

Addressing a public gathering at Sharda, he said people of this area despite difficulties had not compromised on principles and offered great sacrifices for the de­fense of the motherland.

The AJK PM an­nounced to grant three thousand rupees per month from the state budget to the depen­dents of those civilians martyred due to Indian forces firing on the Line of Control (LoC).

He said on his request, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has enhanced the grant of compensation of martyrs from one hun­dred and fifty thousand rupees each to one mil­lion rupees and similar­ly the compensations of injured and damage of property were also in­creased manifold.

The AJK PM paid glow­ing tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces for defend­ing the ideological and geographical boundaries of the country and said the people of AJK were standby with Pakistan’s armed forces and were determined to offer ev­ery kind of sacrifices for the defense of the coun­try.

He said Indian Prime Minister has started an undeclared war against the people of IIOJK and utilizing all illegal means to quell the freedom struggle with the use of military might but have failed to demoralize the spirit of freedom.

He said the govern­ment has restored the merit, increased the state revenue and rights of the people were made avail­able at the door steps of the common man.