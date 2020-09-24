ISLAMABAD - In illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have welcomed Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for raising the Kashmir dispute during the ongoing 75th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and supporting the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, termed Erdogan’s speech at the UNGA highly appreciable and inspiring for the suffering masses of IIOJK, Kashmir Media Service reported.
He said the Turkish President\s speech is also an eye opener for India because international community is no more ready to subscribe to its false narrative on Jammu and Kashmir. The APHC said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir appreciate the constant and continued support of Turkey to their just cause and expect other countries to raise their voice against human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied territory.
Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, while hailing Erdogan’s speech in a statement in Srinagar said the message of Turkish President to the United Nations and the world community is based on realism and pragmatism.