ISLAMABAD - In illegally Indian occu­pied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK), the All Par­ties Hurriyat Conference, other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have welcomed Turkish Pres­ident, Recep Tayyip Er­dogan, for raising the Kashmir dispute during the ongoing 75th ses­sion of the UN General Assembly in New York and supporting the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, termed Erdogan’s speech at the UNGA highly appreciable and inspiring for the suf­fering masses of IIOJK, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the Turkish President\s speech is also an eye opener for In­dia because internation­al community is no more ready to subscribe to its false narrative on Jammu and Kashmir. The APHC said, the people of Jam­mu and Kashmir appre­ciate the constant and continued support of Turkey to their just cause and expect other coun­tries to raise their voice against human rights vi­olations by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Jammu and Kash­mir Muslim Confer­ence Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, while hail­ing Erdogan’s speech in a statement in Sri­nagar said the message of Turkish President to the United Nations and the world community is based on realism and pragmatism.